Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0854 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0854 dollars per euro (0.9214 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 5.25% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.25% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.41% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.64162 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.37% 1.12506 Delayed Quote.0.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.48% 1.22141 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.37% 0.688791 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.74759 Delayed Quote.0.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.85% 1.08553 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.20% 0.011364 Delayed Quote.1.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.65% 0.012333 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.6386 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.84% 0.921209 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pIMF's Georgieva says U.S. may be able to avoid recession in 2023
RE
05:53pLisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, rushed to hospital
RE
05:52pADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Eni Trade Actively
DJ
05:51pExplainer-Biden vs. Trump: What is the difference between the two classified records cases?
RE
05:48pNOPA December U.S. soy crush seen at 182.907 million bushels
RE
05:41pIMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at 2.7%
RE
05:40pExclusive-Southwest CEO says all options on the table as airline looks to fix operations
RE
05:38pAnti-ESG drive in U.S. could have cost taxpayers up to $708 million - study
RE
05:35pUtilities Down on Inflation-Sensitive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Up as Traders Snap Up Bear-Market Losers -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices fall in December; weekly jobless claims edge down
2TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
5Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022

HOT NEWS