Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0854 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0854 dollars per euro (0.9214 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 5.25% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.25% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1734ET