Euro Gains 0.91% to $1.1088 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1088 dollars per euro (0.9019 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.91% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.97% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 9.50% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.14% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 5.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.51% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

