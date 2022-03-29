Log in
News: Latest News
Euro Gains 0.91% to $1.1088 -- Data Talk

03/29/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1088 dollars per euro (0.9019 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.91% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.97% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 9.50% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.14% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 5.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.51% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1741ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.74% 0.6771 Delayed Quote.7.18%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.93% 1.1806 Delayed Quote.0.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.30958 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.67% 0.721787 Delayed Quote.4.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.7995 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.88% 1.10874 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.28% 0.01192 Delayed Quote.1.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.65% 0.013222 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.6935 Delayed Quote.1.76%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.88% 0.901925 Delayed Quote.3.54%
