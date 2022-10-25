Euro Gains 0.94% to $0.9968 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9968 dollars per euro (1.0033 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.94% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.97% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 14.69% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 3.88% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

