Euro Gains 0.94% to $0.9968 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9968 dollars per euro (1.0033 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.94% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 1.97% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Off 14.69% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 3.88% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 14.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.69% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.35% vs the dollar
