Euro Gains 0.98% to $1.0623 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0623 dollars per euro (0.9414 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.98% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Off 13.30% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.17% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 11.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.59% vs the dollar

