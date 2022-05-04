Euro Gains 0.98% to $1.0623 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0623 dollars per euro (0.9414 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.98% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.08% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Off 13.30% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.17% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 11.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.59% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
