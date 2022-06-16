Euro Gains 1.00% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0550 dollars per euro (0.9479 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.00% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.37% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Off 11.67% from its 52-week high of 1.1944 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021
--Up 1.61% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.72% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.24% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
