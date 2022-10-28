Euro Gains 1.03% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9966 dollars per euro (1.0035 euros per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 1.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Today the euro is unchanged vs. the dollar

--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1742ET