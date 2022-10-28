Advanced search
Euro Gains 1.03% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9966 dollars per euro (1.0035 euros per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 1.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Today the euro is unchanged vs. the dollar

--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.37% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.59% 0.6432 Delayed Quote.0.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.43% 1.1648 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.161 Delayed Quote.-13.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.23% 0.738002 Delayed Quote.5.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.7344 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 0.9963 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.25% 0.012203 Delayed Quote.2.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012156 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.5813 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 1.003714 Delayed Quote.12.65%
HOT NEWS