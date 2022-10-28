Euro Gains 1.03% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9966 dollars per euro (1.0035 euros per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 1.03% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 2.51% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022
--Today the euro is unchanged vs. the dollar
--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 13.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.67% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.37% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-28-22 1742ET