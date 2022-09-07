Euro Gains 1.04% to $1.0008 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0008 dollars per euro (0.9993 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.04% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Off 15.37% from its 52-week high of 1.1825 hit Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
--Up 1.04% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Down 15.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.00% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
