Euro Gains 1.04% to $1.0008 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0008 dollars per euro (0.9993 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 15.37% from its 52-week high of 1.1825 hit Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Up 1.04% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 15.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.00% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-07-22 1735ET