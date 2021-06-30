Euro Gains 1.07% to $1.1858 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1858 dollars per euro (0.8433 euro per dollar)

--This quarter the euro gained 1.07% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Up four of the past five quarters

--This month the euro lost 3.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Thursday, May 31, 2018

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Down four of the past six months

--Today the euro lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.67% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Off 3.81% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1241 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 5.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1739ET