Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 1.07% to $1.1858 -- Data Talk

06/30/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1858 dollars per euro (0.8433 euro per dollar)

--This quarter the euro gained 1.07% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Up four of the past five quarters

--This month the euro lost 3.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Thursday, May 31, 2018

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Down four of the past six months

--Today the euro lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.67% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Off 3.81% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1241 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 5.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1739ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pFRED UPTON  : Upton Issues Statement on Signing of Bipartisan Methane Resolution
PU
05:48pBRIAN WEST : Boeing names former GE executive Brian West as CFO
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.70% to 87.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 1.07% to $1.1858 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3831 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.35% to 111.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:28pCommunications Services Down On Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pFinancials Up Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:21pU.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rise in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of U.S. jobs report
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
3Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
4THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK : SAUDI BRITISH BANK : Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated af..
5Australian regulator seeks feedback on managing 'risky' crypto assets

HOT NEWS