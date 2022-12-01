Euro Gains 1.12% to $1.0527 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0527 dollars per euro (0.9500 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.12% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.90% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022
--Off 8.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 9.70% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
