Euro Gains 1.15% to $1.0553 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0553 dollars per euro (0.9476 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.15% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.64% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Off 13.87% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 13.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.03% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.21% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-17-22 1736ET