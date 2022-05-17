Euro Gains 1.15% to $1.0553 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0553 dollars per euro (0.9476 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 13.87% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 13.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

