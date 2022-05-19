Euro Gains 1.16% to $1.0586 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0586 dollars per euro (0.9447 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 13.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 13.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.34% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1736ET