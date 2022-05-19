Euro Gains 1.16% to $1.0586 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0586 dollars per euro (0.9447 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.16% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Off 13.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 13.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.34% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.92% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-19-22 1736ET