Euro Gains 1.18% to $1.0086 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0086 dollars per euro (0.9915 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 3.18% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 13.68% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.90% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1736ET