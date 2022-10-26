Euro Gains 1.18% to $1.0086 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0086 dollars per euro (0.9915 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.18% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Up for five straight sessions
--Up 3.18% over the last five sessions
--Largest five-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Up seven of the past eight sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Off 13.68% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 13.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.90% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-26-22 1736ET