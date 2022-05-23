Euro Gains 1.20% to $1.0692 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0692 dollars per euro (0.9353 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.20% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 25, 2022
--Off 12.73% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.35% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.99% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-23-22 1737ET