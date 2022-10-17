Euro Gains 1.25% to $0.9844 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9844 dollars per euro (1.0159 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.25% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
--Off 15.75% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
--Up 2.58% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.43% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
