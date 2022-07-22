Euro Gains 1.27% to $1.0216 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0216 dollars per euro (0.9789 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 1.27% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.96% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.22% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.57% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1742ET