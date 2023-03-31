Euro/dollar: 1.0843 dollars per euro (0.9223 euro per dollar)

--This quarter the euro gained 1.31% vs. dollar

--Up for two straight quarters

--Up 10.62% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

--This month the euro gained 2.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Up five of the past six months

--This week the euro gained 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 2.81% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.84% from its 52-week high of 1.1046 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.00% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 1.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

