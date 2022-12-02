Euro Gains 1.38% to $1.0543 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0543 dollars per euro (0.9485 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 1.38% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.05% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 7.96% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

