Euro Gains 1.38% to $1.0543 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0543 dollars per euro (0.9485 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 1.38% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 2.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 2.05% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022
--Off 7.96% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 9.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-02-22 1745ET