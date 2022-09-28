Advanced search
Euro Gains 1.46% to $0.9736 -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9736 dollars per euro (1.0272 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.46% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.39% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.20% 0.66875 Delayed Quote.5.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.1175 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.48% 1.0886 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.58% 0.754831 Delayed Quote.8.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.81% 0.7343 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.47% 0.9736 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -1.14% 0.012613 Delayed Quote.8.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.36% 0.012283 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.79% 0.57296 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -1.45% 1.026947 Delayed Quote.18.19%
HOT NEWS