Euro Gains 1.46% to $0.9736 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9736 dollars per euro (1.0272 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.46% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.39% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

