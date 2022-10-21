Euro Gains 1.46% to $0.9864 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9864 dollars per euro (1.0138 euros per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 1.46% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Today the euro gained 0.78% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.91% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
--Off 15.58% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 2.79% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.63% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.27% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-21-22 1740ET