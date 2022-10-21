Advanced search
Euro Gains 1.46% to $0.9864 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9864 dollars per euro (1.0138 euros per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 15.58% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.79% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.27% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.87% 0.647 Delayed Quote.0.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.145 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.66% 1.12956 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.743351 Delayed Quote.6.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.95% 0.7326 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.84% 0.9861 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.50% 0.012286 Delayed Quote.4.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.58% 0.57576 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.84% 1.014096 Delayed Quote.16.44%
