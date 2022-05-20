Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Euro Gains 1.46% to $1.0565 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0565 dollars per euro (0.9466 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Snaps a six week losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 13.77% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 13.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.10% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1739ET

