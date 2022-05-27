Log in
Euro Gains 1.62% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0736 dollars per euro (0.9315 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 1.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 3.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 24, 2020

--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.51% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 12.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2227 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.60% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1740ET

