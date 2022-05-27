Euro Gains 1.62% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0736 dollars per euro (0.9315 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 1.62% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 3.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 24, 2020
--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.51% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Off 12.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2227 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 3.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.76% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.60% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-27-22 1740ET