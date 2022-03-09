Euro Gains 1.62% to $1.1076 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1076 dollars per euro (0.9029 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.62% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2016
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 2.03% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 2, 2022
--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.03% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 7.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.28% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.61% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
