Euro Gains 1.62% to $1.1076 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1076 dollars per euro (0.9029 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2016

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.03% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 7.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.61% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-09-22 1733ET