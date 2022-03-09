Log in
Euro Gains 1.62% to $1.1076 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1076 dollars per euro (0.9029 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 1.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2016

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.03% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 7.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.61% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.87% 0.66081 Delayed Quote.5.61%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.94% 1.1906 Delayed Quote.1.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.63% 1.31803 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.94% 0.705303 Delayed Quote.3.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.58% 0.7801 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.57% 1.1068 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.85% 0.011828 Delayed Quote.1.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.66% 0.013097 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.49% 0.68346 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -1.53% 0.903506 Delayed Quote.4.63%
