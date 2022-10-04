Euro Gains 1.65% to $0.9987 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9987 dollars per euro (1.0014 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2016

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 14.52% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.19% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1737ET