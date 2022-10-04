Euro Gains 1.65% to $0.9987 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9987 dollars per euro (1.0014 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 1.65% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2016
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.89% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
--Off 14.52% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.19% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
