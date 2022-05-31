Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Euro Gains 1.75% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0735 dollars per euro (0.9316 euro per dollar)


--This month the euro gained 1.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 12.12% from its 52-week high of 1.2216 hit Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Up 3.39% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.61% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1746ET

