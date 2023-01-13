Euro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0833 dollars per euro (0.9231 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 1.78% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 5.38% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.21% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.21% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
