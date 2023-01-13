Euro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0833 dollars per euro (0.9231 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 1.78% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 5.38% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1737ET