Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0833 dollars per euro (0.9231 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 1.78% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 5.38% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.21% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.41% 0.6439 Delayed Quote.0.82%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.29% 1.128 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.2223 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.689375 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.08319 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.011358 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63824 Delayed Quote.0.29%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.24% 0.923199 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pU.S. Supreme Court to weigh key standard in whistleblower fraud cases
RE
05:47pBiden taps problem-solver Bob Bauer as personal lawyer in document probe
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.60% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.78% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 3.22% to 127.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUK's Sunak preparing to block Scottish gender reform bill - The Times
RE
05:34pUtilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, AutoNation, Lockheed Martin, Mos..
3Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
4China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
5Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

HOT NEWS