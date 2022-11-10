Euro Gains 1.95% to $1.0209 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0209 dollars per euro (0.9796 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 1.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Off 10.88% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 6.39% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 10.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1745ET