Euro Gains 2.69% to $1.1449 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1449 dollars per euro (0.8735 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 2.69% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 2.72% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Monday, July 27, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Off 6.55% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 4.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.67% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.04% 0.6179 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.64% 1.1814 Delayed Quote.0.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.51% 1.3528 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.78% 0.684406 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.74% 0.7827 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.1446 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011699 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013398 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.66138 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.873668 Delayed Quote.0.62%
