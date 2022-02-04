Euro Gains 2.69% to $1.1449 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1449 dollars per euro (0.8735 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 2.69% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Up for six straight sessions
--Up 2.72% over the last six sessions
--Largest six day percentage gain since Monday, July 27, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Off 6.55% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down 4.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.67% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
02-04-22 1734ET