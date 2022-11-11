Euro Gains 3.96% to $1.0354 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0354 dollars per euro (0.9659 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 3.96% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the euro gained 1.42% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 3.40% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2009
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022
--Off 9.61% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 7.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 9.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.77% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.96% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
