Euro Gains 5.33% to $1.0410 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0410 dollars per euro (0.9607 euro per dollar)
--This month the euro gained 5.33% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-month percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010
--Up for two straight months
--Up 6.20% over the last two months
--Largest two-month percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
--Today the euro gained 0.76% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 9.12% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 8.48% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 8.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.47% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
