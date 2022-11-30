Euro Gains 5.33% to $1.0410 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0410 dollars per euro (0.9607 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro gained 5.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010

--Up for two straight months

--Up 6.20% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

--Today the euro gained 0.76% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 9.12% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.48% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

