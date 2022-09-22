Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.01% to $0.9838 -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9838 dollars per euro (1.0165 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Down 16.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.50% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.38% 0.6751 Delayed Quote.5.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.14403 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.1253 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.753915 Delayed Quote.7.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.741 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 0.98358 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -1.41% 0.012536 Delayed Quote.6.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -1.37% 0.01234 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.5846 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 1.016694 Delayed Quote.14.03%
