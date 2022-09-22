Euro Lost 0.01% to $0.9838 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9838 dollars per euro (1.0165 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Down 16.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

