Euro Lost 0.01% to $1.0425 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0425 dollars per euro (0.9593 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 12.31% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.34% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-04-22 1752ET