Euro/dollar: 1.0733 dollars per euro (0.9317 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 3.83% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 11.85% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022
--Down 2.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.47% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.28% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-14-23 1738ET