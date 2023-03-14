Euro/dollar: 1.0733 dollars per euro (0.9317 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 3.83% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 11.85% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 2.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.47% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET