Euro/dollar: 1.1018 dollars per euro (0.9076 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 0.42% from its 52-week high of 1.1065 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Up 14.82% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.46% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1738ET