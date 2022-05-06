Euro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0548 dollars per euro (0.9481 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight weeks

--Down 4.51% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 11, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down 13 of the past 16 weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.46% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 13.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

