Euro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0548 dollars per euro (0.9481 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Down for five straight weeks
--Down 4.51% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022
--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 11, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Down 13 of the past 16 weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.46% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 13.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.25% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
05-06-22 1738ET