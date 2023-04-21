Euro/dollar: 1.0992 dollars per euro (0.9098 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Snaps a seven-week winning streak
--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.33% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 14, 2023
--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Up 14.55% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022
--Rose 1.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.37% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
