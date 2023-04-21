Euro/dollar: 1.0992 dollars per euro (0.9098 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Snaps a seven-week winning streak

--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 14.55% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Rose 1.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.37% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.70% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

