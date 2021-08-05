Euro Lost 0.03% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1835 dollars per euro (0.8450 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 0.33% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 27, 2021
--Off 4.00% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.75% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020
--Down 0.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.12% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
