Euro Lost 0.04% to $0.9703 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9703 dollars per euro (1.0307 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 16.96% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.12% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.01% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

