Euro Lost 0.04% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9967 dollars per euro (1.0034 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 16.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.24% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.54% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1736ET