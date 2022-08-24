Log in
Euro Lost 0.04% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9967 dollars per euro (1.0034 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 16.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.24% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.54% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.17% 0.69305 Delayed Quote.8.38%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.31% 1.18301 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.17934 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.773682 Delayed Quote.10.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.7706 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 0.99675 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.14% 0.012573 Delayed Quote.6.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012533 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.28% 0.61882 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.02% 1.003261 Delayed Quote.14.42%
HOT NEWS