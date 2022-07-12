Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.04% to $1.0039 -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 10:41pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0039 dollars per euro (0.9962 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 15.56% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 14.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.73% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAmgen's Lumakras/immunotherapy combo data held for August lung cancer meeting
RE
05:48pFORMER OATH KEEPER : 'Lucky more bloodshed did not happen'
RE
05:46pUkraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
RE
05:46pUNSENT TRUMP TWEET READ : 'March to the Capitol' -Jan 6 hearing
RE
05:42pDogecoin Lost 5.04% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEthereum Lost 7.97% to $1046.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Lost 4.72% to $19433.83 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Lost 0.41% to 136.87 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.03% to $1.1889 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.04% to $1.0039 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Miners, broker downgrades weigh on UK's FTSE 100
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3BASF SE : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
4UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic as inflation bites - BR..
5Sirona Biochem Corporate Update

HOT NEWS