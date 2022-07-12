Euro Lost 0.04% to $1.0039 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0039 dollars per euro (0.9962 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.46% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down nine of the past 11 sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 15.56% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 14.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.25% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.73% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
