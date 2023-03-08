Euro/dollar: 1.0544 dollars per euro (0.9485 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.33% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 5.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 9.88% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 4.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.32% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.49% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-08-23 1736ET