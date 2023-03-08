Euro/dollar: 1.0544 dollars per euro (0.9485 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 5.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 9.88% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.32% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.49% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1736ET