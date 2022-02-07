Log in
Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1443 -- Data Talk

02/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1443 dollars per euro (0.8739 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 6.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.66% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 5.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.62% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.73% 0.62226 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.18256 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.3533 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.71% 0.689865 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.63% 0.7889 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.14412 Delayed Quote.0.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011705 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013398 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.21% 0.6631 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.11% 0.87421 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
