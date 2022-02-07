Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1443 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1443 dollars per euro (0.8739 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 6.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.66% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 5.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.62% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

