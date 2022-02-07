Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1443 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1443 dollars per euro (0.8739 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Snaps a six session winning streak
--Off 6.60% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.66% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down 5.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.62% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-07-22 1734ET