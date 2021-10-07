Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1553 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1553 dollars per euro (0.8656 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.58% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Down 12 of the past 16 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1735ET