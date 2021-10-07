Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1553 -- Data Talk

10/07/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1553 dollars per euro (0.8656 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.58% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Down 12 of the past 16 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pEcuador eyes trade deals with China, Russia in bid for investment
RE
05:47pU.S. Treasury says Ireland tax decision puts global minimum tax within reach
RE
05:46pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.11% to 20,416.21
RE
05:46pIreland agrees to global tax deal, sacrificing prized low rate
RE
05:46pBritain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal
RE
05:38pFord to suspend production for two days at Mexico plant on material shortage -union
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.20% to 111.64 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3616 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.05% to $1.1553 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 88.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
3Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
4'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..
5Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..

HOT NEWS