Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1721 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1721 dollars per euro (0.8532 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 1.33% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Today the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Rose 0.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.75% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.05% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-24-21 1735ET