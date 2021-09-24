Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1721 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1721 dollars per euro (0.8532 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 1.33% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Today the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.75% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1735ET