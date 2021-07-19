Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1800 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1800 dollars per euro (0.8475 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 4.28% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 3.07% from its 52-week low of 1.1448 hit Monday, July 20, 2020

--Rose 3.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1732ET