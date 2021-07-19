Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1800 -- Data Talk

07/19/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1800 dollars per euro (0.8475 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 4.28% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 3.07% from its 52-week low of 1.1448 hit Monday, July 20, 2020

--Rose 3.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pLeon Black rejects Russian woman's claims of violent behavior, files countersuit
RE
05:52pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement on the civil Protests in Cuba
PU
05:40pArgentina central bank to use 'full force' to tame FX markets, source says
RE
05:36pLIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm on tighter supplies
RE
05:33pInvestors flee stocks, pile into bonds as COVID-19 surges; oil plunges
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 87.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.05% to $1.1800 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Lost 0.67% to $1.3676 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDollar Lost 0.57% to 109.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pLatin America to defend beef production at UN food summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : Investors flee stocks, pile into bonds as COVID-19 surges; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS