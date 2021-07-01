Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1852 -- Data Talk

07/01/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1852 dollars per euro (0.8438 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.72% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 8, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Off 3.86% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1241 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 5.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.98% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pCaixabank to cut 6,450 jobs in Spain's biggest banking staff overhaul
RE
05:56pStocks reach for records as U.S. jobless claims dive
RE
05:49pS&P 500 hits sixth straight record close
RE
05:43pApollo to buy minority stake in fintech-focused PE firm Motive Partners
RE
05:42pIMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%, assumes Biden spending plans pass
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Traders Hedge Bets Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Up As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.38% to 111.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.50% to $1.3762 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.05% to $1.1852 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UK's Micro Focus reports smaller first-half loss o..
4Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
5U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle

HOT NEWS