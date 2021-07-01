Euro Lost 0.05% to $1.1852 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1852 dollars per euro (0.8438 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.72% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 8, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Off 3.86% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1241 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 5.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.98% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

