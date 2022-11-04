Euro Lost 0.06% to $0.9960 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9960 dollars per euro (1.0041 euros per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Down eight of the past 12 weeks
--Today the euro gained 2.14% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
--Off 14.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1596 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
--Up 3.79% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.42% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1739ET