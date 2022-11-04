Euro Lost 0.06% to $0.9960 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9960 dollars per euro (1.0041 euros per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 weeks

--Today the euro gained 2.14% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 14.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1596 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 3.79% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

