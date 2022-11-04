Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.06% to $0.9960 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9960 dollars per euro (1.0041 euros per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 weeks

--Today the euro gained 2.14% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 14.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1596 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 3.79% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.42% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.74% 0.6496 Delayed Quote.1.16%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.33% 1.1418 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.82% 1.13724 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.16% 0.745179 Delayed Quote.6.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.89% 0.7413 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 2.15% 0.99581 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -1.28% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.4.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.87% 0.0122 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 2.79% 0.59281 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -2.10% 1.004208 Delayed Quote.15.85%
