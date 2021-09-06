Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.06% to $1.1872 -- Data Talk

09/06/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1872 dollars per euro (0.8424 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 3.70% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 2.06% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.47% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.82% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1752ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pChinese beef buyers expect Brazil trade to resume soon despite mad cow cases
RE
05:53pDollar Gains 0.13% to 109.84 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.3838 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pEuro Lost 0.06% to $1.1872 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:52pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 86.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
05:04pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
05:02pEl Salvador president unveils 200 bitcoin buy, price jumps
RE
04:29pFACTBOX-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation
RE
04:22pMexican president hints at eyeing IMF funds to pay Pemex debt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
3Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS