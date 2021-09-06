Euro Lost 0.06% to $1.1872 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1872 dollars per euro (0.8424 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Snaps a six session winning streak
--Off 3.70% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 2.06% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Rose 0.47% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.82% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-06-21 1752ET