Euro Lost 0.07% to $1.0897 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0897 dollars per euro (0.9177 euro per dollar)


--Today the dollar gained 0.07% vs. the euro

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 2.42% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 7, 2022 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 0.9212 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up 12.44% from its 52-week low of 0.8162 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 8.96% vs the euro from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.37% vs the euro

--Today the euro lost 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 2.37% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 7, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 11.06% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.38% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.22% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.19% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1741ET

