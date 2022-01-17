Euro Lost 0.07% to $1.1408 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1408 dollars per euro (0.8766 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.07% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.41% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Off 6.89% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
--Down 5.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.31% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-17-22 1747ET