Euro Lost 0.07% to $1.1804 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1804 dollars per euro (0.8472 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Off 4.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.48% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1732ET