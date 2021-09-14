Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.07% to $1.1804 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1804 dollars per euro (0.8472 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Off 4.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.48% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pUtilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunication Services Shares Fall as Comcast Warns of Slower Growth -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Lost 0.28% to 109.69 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3810 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.07% to $1.1804 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.06% to 87.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pYum China warns quarterly profit to take over 50% hit due to Delta variant
RE
05:29pTechnology Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancial Shares Sink Amid Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:23pEquity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
5NanoViricides : Completes Licensing for Coronavirus Field which Include..

HOT NEWS